The Tampa Bay Lightning, with Brandon Hagel, take the ice Thursday versus the Pittsburgh Penguins at Amalie Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Hagel interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Brandon Hagel vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hagel Season Stats Insights

Hagel's plus-minus this season, in 18:34 per game on the ice, is +1.

Hagel has netted a goal in a game nine times this year in 23 games played, including multiple goals once.

Hagel has a point in 15 games this year (out of 23), including multiple points seven times.

Hagel has had an assist in a game 11 times this season over 23 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Hagel has an implied probability of 61.7% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 45.5% of Hagel going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hagel Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have conceded 55 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +10 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 23 Games 3 23 Points 0 10 Goals 0 13 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.