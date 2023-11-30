Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Charlton County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Charlton County, Georgia, there are attractive high school basketball games on the docket today. Information on how to watch them is available here.
Charlton County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Charlton County High School at Brantley County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Nahunta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
