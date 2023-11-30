Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Chatham County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Chatham County, Georgia, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Chatham County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
The Habersham School at Savannah Classical Academy
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Savannah, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Savannah Christian Preparatory School at Fellowship Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Roswell, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.