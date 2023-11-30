The Dallas Cowboys' (8-3) injury report heading into their game against the Seattle Seahawks (6-5) currently features six players. The matchup begins at 8:15 PM on Thursday, November 30 from AT&T Stadium.

The Cowboys head into this matchup following a 45-10 win over the Washington Commanders in their most recent game.

Their last time out, the Seahawks lost 31-13 to the San Francisco 49ers.

Dallas Cowboys Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Rico Dowdle RB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Jayron Kearse S Back Limited Participation In Practice Micah Parsons LB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Dante Fowler Jr. DE Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Tyrus Wheat DE Concussion Did Not Participate In Practice Mazi Smith DT Shoulder Full Participation In Practice

Seattle Seahawks Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Kenneth Walker III RB Oblique Doubtful D'Wayne Eskridge WR Ribs Questionable Phil Haynes OG Toe Out Leonard Williams DL Ankle Questionable Will Dissly TE Hip Questionable Dareke Young WR Abdomen Doubtful Abraham Lucas OT Knee Limited Participation In Practice Derick Hall OLB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice

Cowboys vs. Seahawks Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas TV Info: Amazon Prime Video

Cowboys Season Insights

The Cowboys have been a difficult matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-five in both total offense (fifth-best with 377.6 yards per game) and total defense (third-best with 276.3 yards allowed per game) this year.

The Cowboys have been a tough opponent for opposing teams, as they rank top-five in both scoring offense (best with 31.5 points per game) and scoring defense (fourth-best with 16.8 points allowed per game) this year.

The Cowboys have been clicking on all fronts in the passing game this year, as they rank fourth-best in passing offense (262.4 passing yards per game) and second-best in passing defense (167.2 passing yards allowed per game).

Dallas is averaging 115.3 rushing yards per game on offense, which ranks them 13th in the NFL. The team's defensive unit ranks 13th, giving up 109.1 rushing yards per contest.

With 17 forced turnovers (12th in NFL) against 10 turnovers committed (third in NFL), the Cowboys' +7 turnover margin is the fifth-best in the NFL.

Seahawks Season Insights

In terms of total yards, the Seahawks rank 21st in the NFL (317.6 total yards per game) and 23rd defensively (348.5 total yards allowed per game).

The Seahawks rank 18th in the NFL with 20.8 points per game on offense, and they rank 22nd with 22.6 points allowed per game on defense.

The Seahawks rank 17th in the NFL with 221.8 passing yards per contest on offense, and they rank 22nd with 230.7 passing yards surrendered per contest on defense.

Seattle ranks 26th in the NFL with 95.8 rushing yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 21st with 117.7 rushing yards allowed per game on defense.

After forcing 15 turnovers (17th in NFL) and turning the ball over 13 times (11th in NFL) this season, the Seahawks own the 12th-ranked turnover margin of +2.

Cowboys vs. Seahawks Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Cowboys (-9)

Cowboys (-9) Moneyline: Cowboys (-450), Seahawks (+340)

Cowboys (-450), Seahawks (+340) Total: 47.5 points

