The Atlanta Hawks (8-9) are monitoring three players on the injury report ahead of their Thursday, November 30 matchup with the San Antonio Spurs (3-14) at Frost Bank Center, which begins at 8:00 PM ET.

The Hawks head into this contest after a 128-105 loss to the Cavaliers on Tuesday. Bogdan Bogdanovic totaled 18 points, six rebounds and one assist for the Hawks.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jalen Johnson SF Out Wrist 14.1 7.3 2.4 Mouhamed Gueye PF Out Back 0 0 0 Kobe Bufkin SG Out Thumb 0.5 1 0

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Spurs Injuries: Devin Vassell: Questionable (Adductor)

Hawks vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: BSSW and BSSE

BSSW and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

