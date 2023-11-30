How to Watch the Lightning vs. Penguins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Lightning (10-8-5) will host the Pittsburgh Penguins (10-10-1) -- who've lost three straight away from home -- on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
You can tune in to ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT to watch as the Lightning and the Penguins square off.
Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Lightning vs Penguins Additional Info
|Lightning vs Penguins Odds/Over/Under
|Lightning vs Penguins Prediction
|Lightning vs Penguins Betting Trends & Stats
|Lightning vs Penguins Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Lightning Stats & Trends
- The Lightning have conceded 81 total goals (3.5 per game), ranking 30th in league action in goals against.
- The Lightning's 80 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the second-best scoring team in the league.
- In their past 10 games, the Lightning are 4-5-1 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Lightning have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a three goals-per-game average (30 total) during that stretch.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lightning Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nikita Kucherov
|22
|15
|22
|37
|25
|15
|0%
|Brayden Point
|23
|12
|18
|30
|10
|7
|45.1%
|Victor Hedman
|23
|4
|19
|23
|16
|5
|-
|Brandon Hagel
|23
|10
|13
|23
|11
|6
|45%
|Steven Stamkos
|21
|9
|14
|23
|9
|3
|53.1%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Penguins Stats & Trends
- The Penguins concede 2.6 goals per game (55 in total), the fourth-fewest in the NHL.
- The Penguins have 65 goals this season (3.1 per game), 18th in the NHL.
- In their last 10 games, the Penguins have gone 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Penguins have allowed 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over that stretch.
Penguins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jake Guentzel
|21
|7
|17
|24
|10
|10
|14.3%
|Sidney Crosby
|21
|13
|11
|24
|16
|16
|58.7%
|Evgeni Malkin
|21
|10
|9
|19
|26
|19
|48.3%
|Erik Karlsson
|21
|6
|12
|18
|15
|12
|-
|Bryan Rust
|18
|10
|7
|17
|10
|9
|100%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.