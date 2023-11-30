The Tampa Bay Lightning's Nikita Kucherov and the Pittsburgh Penguins' Jake Guentzel will be two of the most exciting players to watch when these squads face off on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, at Amalie Arena.

Lightning vs. Penguins Game Information

Lightning Players to Watch

Kucherov has been a key contributor for Tampa Bay this season, collecting 37 points in 22 games.

Brayden Point has 12 goals and 18 assists, equaling 30 points (1.3 per game).

Victor Hedman's total of 23 points is via four goals and 19 assists.

Jonas Johansson (8-5-5) has a 3.4 goals against average and an .894% save percentage (45th in league).

Penguins Players to Watch

Guentzel is a key offensive option for Pittsburgh, with 24 points this season, as he has recorded seven goals and 17 assists in 21 games.

Sidney Crosby is a key contributor for Pittsburgh, with 24 total points this season. In 21 contests, he has scored 13 goals and provided 11 assists.

This season, Pittsburgh's Evgeni Malkin has 19 points (10 goals, nine assists) this season.

In the crease, Alex Nedeljkovic's record stands at 2-2-0 on the season, giving up nine goals (2.3 goals against average) and collecting 132 saves with a .930% save percentage (fifth-best in the league).

Lightning vs. Penguins Stat Comparison

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Penguins AVG Penguins Rank 6th 3.48 Goals Scored 3.1 17th 27th 3.52 Goals Allowed 2.62 6th 19th 30.3 Shots 33.8 2nd 21st 31.2 Shots Allowed 31 20th 2nd 32.47% Power Play % 12.07% 26th 9th 84.51% Penalty Kill % 86.36% 6th

