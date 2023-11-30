The Pittsburgh Penguins (10-10-1) will attempt to stop a three-game road losing streak when they take on the Tampa Bay Lightning (10-8-5) on Thursday, November 30 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT.

Lightning vs. Penguins Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Lightning (-145) Penguins (+120) 6.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lightning Betting Insights

The Lightning have a 5-6 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Tampa Bay has a 3-3 record (winning 50.0% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter.

The Lightning have an implied moneyline win probability of 59.2% in this matchup.

Tampa Bay and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in 13 of 23 games this season.

Lightning vs Penguins Additional Info

Lightning vs. Penguins Rankings

Lightning Total (Rank) Penguins Total (Rank) 80 (2nd) Goals 65 (18th) 81 (30th) Goals Allowed 55 (4th) 25 (1st) Power Play Goals 7 (28th) 11 (9th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 9 (4th)

Lightning Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests Tampa Bay has gone 4-5-1 overall, with a 5-5-0 record against the spread.

Four of Tampa Bay's past 10 games hit the over.

The Lightning and their opponents combined for an average of 6.5 goals in the past 10 games, equal to the over/under set for this matchup.

During the last 10 games, the Lightning have scored 1.3 fewer goals per game than their season average.

The Lightning offense's 80 total goals (3.5 per game) are ranked second in the NHL this year.

The Lightning are ranked 30th in NHL play in goals against this season, having conceded 81 total goals (3.5 per game).

The team is ranked 18th in goal differential at -1.

