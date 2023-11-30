On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning clash with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Is Luke Glendening going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Luke Glendening score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Glendening stats and insights

  • Glendening has scored in three of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Penguins yet this season.
  • Glendening has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 25.0% shooting percentage, attempting 0.5 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

  • The Penguins have conceded 55 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have five shutouts, and they average 14.2 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Glendening recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/28/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 9:10 Away L 3-1
11/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 11:39 Away L 4-1
11/24/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 13:46 Away W 8-2
11/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 8:29 Home L 3-2 OT
11/20/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 8:18 Home W 5-4 OT
11/18/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 15:52 Home W 6-4
11/16/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 10:16 Away W 4-2
11/14/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:06 Away L 5-0
11/11/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:16 Home L 4-0
11/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 13:13 Home L 5-3

Lightning vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

