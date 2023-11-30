Should you wager on Tanner Jeannot to find the back of the net when the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Pittsburgh Penguins meet up on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Tanner Jeannot score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Jeannot stats and insights

  • Jeannot has scored in four of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Penguins yet this season.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 11.4% of them.

Penguins defensive stats

  • The Penguins have conceded 55 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have five shutouts, and they average 14.2 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Jeannot recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/28/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:31 Away L 3-1
11/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 11:58 Away L 4-1
11/24/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:57 Away W 8-2
11/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 13:18 Home L 3-2 OT
11/20/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 15:31 Home W 5-4 OT
11/18/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 11:24 Home W 6-4
11/16/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:38 Away W 4-2
11/14/2023 Blues 0 0 0 14:45 Away L 5-0
11/11/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:25 Home L 4-0
11/9/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 11:29 Home L 5-3

Lightning vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

