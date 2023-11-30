Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Terrell County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Terrell County, Georgia today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Terrell County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Citizens Christian Academy at Terrell Academy
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Dawson, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.