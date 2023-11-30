Today's UEFA Europa League schedule has several top-tier games, including the matchup between Stade Rennes and Maccabi Haifa FC.

Watch Maccabi Haifa FC vs Stade Rennes

Stade Rennes makes the trip to face Maccabi Haifa FC at Puskas Arena in Budapest.

Game Time: 12:45 PM ET

Game Time: 12:45 PM ET

Paramount+

Watch Atalanta vs Sporting Lisbon

Sporting Lisbon is on the road to play Atalanta at Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo.

Game Time: 12:45 PM ET

Game Time: 12:45 PM ET

Paramount+

Watch Sparta Prague vs Real Betis

Real Betis makes the trip to face Sparta Prague at Generali Arena in Prague.

Game Time: 12:45 PM ET

Game Time: 12:45 PM ET

Paramount+

Watch AEK Athens vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton & Hove Albion travels to play AEK Athens at OPAP Arena in Athens.

Game Time: 12:45 PM ET

Game Time: 12:45 PM ET

Paramount+

Watch FK TSC Backa Topola vs West Ham United

West Ham United journeys to play FK TSC Backa Topola at Stadion Senta in Senta.

Game Time: 12:45 PM ET

Game Time: 12:45 PM ET

Paramount+

Watch SC Freiburg vs Olympiacos

Olympiacos is on the road to take on SC Freiburg at Europa-Park-Stadion.

Game Time: 12:45 PM ET

Game Time: 12:45 PM ET

Paramount+

Watch SK Sturm Graz vs RKS Rakow Czestochowa

RKS Rakow Czestochowa makes the trip to match up with SK Sturm Graz at Merkur Arena in Graz.

Game Time: 12:45 PM ET

Game Time: 12:45 PM ET

Paramount+

Watch Liverpool FC vs LASK

LASK journeys to face Liverpool FC at Anfield in Liverpool.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Paramount+

Watch Villarreal CF vs Panathinaikos Athens

Panathinaikos Athens makes the trip to take on Villarreal CF at Estadio de la Ceramica in Villarreal de Huerva.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Paramount+

Watch Toulouse FC vs Union Saint-Gilloise

Union Saint-Gilloise journeys to take on Toulouse FC at Stadium de Toulouse in Toulouse.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Paramount+

Watch FC Sheriff Tiraspol vs Slavia Prague

Slavia Prague journeys to match up with FC Sheriff Tiraspol at Sheriff Stadium in Tiraspol.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Paramount+

Watch Servette Geneva vs AS Roma

AS Roma makes the trip to play Servette Geneva at Stade de Geneve.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Paramount+

Watch Hacken Gothenburg vs Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen is on the road to face Hacken Gothenburg at Bravida Arena in Gothenburg.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Paramount+

Watch Olympique Marseille vs Ajax

Ajax journeys to play Olympique Marseille at Orange Velodrome in Marseille.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Paramount+

Watch Rangers vs Aris Limassol FC

Aris Limassol FC travels to take on Rangers at Ibrox in Glasgow.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Paramount+

Watch Molde FK vs Qarabag FK

Qarabag FK makes the trip to take on Molde FK at Aker Stadion in Molde.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Paramount+

