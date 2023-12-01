Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bartow County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Bartow County, Georgia today by tuning in and catching every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Bartow County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Woodland High School at Stockbridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Stockbridge, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Excel Christian Academy at Christian Heritage
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Dalton, GA
- Conference: 1A Division II - Region 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cartersville High School at Harrison High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Kennesaw, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Adairsville High School at Gordon Lee High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Chickamauga, GA
- Conference: 3A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
