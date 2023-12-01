Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Chatham County This Week
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Chatham County, Georgia this week, we've got what you need.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Chatham County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Benedictine Military School at Stockbridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Douglasville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Calvary Day School at Cedar Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Ellenwood, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Savannah Christian Preparatory School at G.W. Carver STEM High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Fayettville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
