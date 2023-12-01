Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Coffee County This Week
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Coffee County, Georgia, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Coffee County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Coffee High School at Cartersville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Cartersville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
