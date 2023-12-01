Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dougherty County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Dougherty County, Georgia today by tuning in and catching every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Dougherty County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cairo High School at Dougherty Comprehensive High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Albany, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westwood Schools at Sherwood Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Albany, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Monroe Comprehensive High School at Bainbridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Bainbridge, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Deerfield-Windsor School at Central Fellowship Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Macon, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.