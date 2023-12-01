Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fulton County Today - December 1
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Fulton County, Georgia. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Fulton County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Decatur High School at Langston Hughes High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Fairburn, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Frederick Douglass High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Cobb High School at Westlake High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northgate High School at Banneker High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: College Park, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
LaGrange Academy at Fulton Science Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Alpharetta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate at The Walker School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Marietta, GA
- Conference: 2A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McNair High School at Cristo Rey Atlanta Jesuit High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Cobb Christian School at South Atlanta High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Conference: 2A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Decatur High School at Langston Hughes High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Fairburn, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Blessed Trinity Catholic High School at Lassiter High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Marietta, GA
- Conference: 6A - Region 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at McNair High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
King's Ridge Christian School at Mount Pisgah Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Alpharetta, GA
- Conference: 1A - Region 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clarkston High School at Westminster Schools
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Conference: 4A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mt. Zion High School - Carroll at The Lovett School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Midtown High School at St. Pius X Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Galloway School at Mt. Bethel Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Marietta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
