The Georgia Bulldogs (4-3) play the Mercer Bears (2-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023 on SEC Network+.

Georgia vs. Mercer Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia TV: SEC Network+

Georgia Stats Insights

The Bulldogs make 39.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.6 percentage points lower than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (47.9%).

The Bulldogs are the 193rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears sit at 349th.

The Bulldogs score just 2.1 fewer points per game (70.4) than the Bears allow (72.5).

When Georgia scores more than 72.5 points, it is 2-0.

Georgia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Georgia posted 70.8 points per game in home games last season, compared to 64.2 points per game on the road, a difference of 6.6 points per contest.

The Bulldogs ceded 65.8 points per game last year at home, which was 15.7 fewer points than they allowed in away games (81.5).

When it comes to total three-pointers made, Georgia performed worse at home last season, sinking 6.8 threes per game, compared to 6.9 on the road. Meanwhile, it produced a 32.9% three-point percentage at home and a 31.3% mark on the road.

Georgia Upcoming Schedule