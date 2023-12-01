The Mercer Bears (2-4) face the Georgia Bulldogs (4-3) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Georgia vs. Mercer matchup.

Georgia vs. Mercer Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Georgia vs. Mercer Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Georgia vs. Mercer Betting Trends

Georgia has put together a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, two of the Bulldogs games have gone over the point total.

Mercer has a record of just 1-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Bears and their opponents have combined to go over the point total three out of five times this season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.