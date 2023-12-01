Georgia vs. Mercer December 1 Tickets & Start Time
The Georgia Bulldogs (2-2) play the Mercer Bears (1-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023 airing on SEC Network+.
Georgia vs. Mercer Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 1
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network+
Georgia Top Players (2022-23)
- Terry Roberts: 13.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Justin Hill: 8.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Braelen Bridges: 8.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kario Oquendo: 12.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jabri Abdur-Rahim: 7.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
Mercer Top Players (2022-23)
- Jalyn McCreary: 15.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Luis Hurtado: 7.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kamar Robertson: 10.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Shawn Walker: 8.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jah Quinones: 5.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Georgia vs. Mercer Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Georgia Rank
|Georgia AVG
|Mercer AVG
|Mercer Rank
|262nd
|68.5
|Points Scored
|68.7
|255th
|224th
|71.5
|Points Allowed
|67
|82nd
|171st
|31.9
|Rebounds
|31.6
|187th
|155th
|8.8
|Off. Rebounds
|9.2
|109th
|256th
|6.7
|3pt Made
|5.9
|320th
|319th
|11.2
|Assists
|12.8
|193rd
|249th
|12.5
|Turnovers
|10.9
|84th
