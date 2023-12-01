Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Gwinnett County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Gwinnett County, Georgia today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Gwinnett County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Gwinnett High School at Duluth High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Duluth, GA
- Conference: 7A - Region 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Norcross High School at Meadowcreek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Norcross, GA
- Conference: 7A - Region 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Peachtree Ridge High School at Berkmar High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Lilburn, GA
- Conference: 7A - Region 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
River Ridge High School at Brookwood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Snellville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greater Atlanta Christian School at Wesleyan School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Norcross, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
