The No. 4 UConn Huskies (7-0) aim to build on a seven-game winning run when visiting the No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks (6-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Allen Fieldhouse. The contest airs on ESPN2.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kansas vs. UConn Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Kansas Stats Insights

  • The Jayhawks are shooting 54.0% from the field this season, 15.7 percentage points higher than the 38.3% the Huskies allow to opponents.
  • In games Kansas shoots higher than 38.3% from the field, it is 6-1 overall.
  • The Jayhawks are the 54th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies rank 18th.
  • The 81.3 points per game the Jayhawks record are 20.7 more points than the Huskies allow (60.6).
  • Kansas has a 6-0 record when putting up more than 60.6 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UConn Stats Insights

  • The Huskies have shot at a 51.4% rate from the field this season, 15.7 percentage points greater than the 35.7% shooting opponents of the Jayhawks have averaged.
  • UConn has put together a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 35.7% from the field.
  • The Jayhawks are the rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies rank 30th.
  • The Huskies' 88.7 points per game are 24.0 more points than the 64.7 the Jayhawks give up.
  • UConn is 7-0 when giving up fewer than 81.3 points.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Kansas averaged 78.8 points per game last season in home games, which was 4.8 more points than it averaged away from home (74.0).
  • The Jayhawks surrendered 67.9 points per game last year at home, which was 1.1 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (69.0).
  • In terms of three-point shooting, Kansas performed better in home games last year, sinking 7.2 treys per game with a 36.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.4% three-point percentage in away games.

UConn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, UConn averaged 83.3 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 70.1.
  • At home, the Huskies gave up 63.9 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 65.8.
  • Beyond the arc, UConn drained fewer triples away (8.1 per game) than at home (9.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (32.9%) than at home (36.8%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 Marquette L 73-59 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/22/2023 Tennessee W 69-60 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/28/2023 Eastern Illinois W 71-63 Allen Fieldhouse
12/1/2023 UConn - Allen Fieldhouse
12/5/2023 UMKC - Allen Fieldhouse
12/9/2023 Missouri - Allen Fieldhouse

UConn Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 Texas W 81-71 Madison Square Garden
11/24/2023 Manhattan W 90-60 XL Center
11/27/2023 New Hampshire W 84-64 Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
12/1/2023 @ Kansas - Allen Fieldhouse
12/5/2023 North Carolina - Madison Square Garden
12/9/2023 UAPB - Harry A. Gampel Pavilion

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.