The Georgia Bulldogs (4-3) play the Mercer Bears (2-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

Mercer vs. Georgia Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia TV: SEC Network+

Mercer Stats Insights

The Bears have shot at a 43.3% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 40.4% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.

Mercer has put together a 2-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 40.4% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bears rank 252nd.

The Bears' 64.8 points per game are 6.3 fewer points than the 71.1 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

Mercer Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Mercer scored 72.5 points per game last season. Away, it scored 66.9.

The Bears allowed fewer points at home (65 per game) than on the road (70.9) last season.

Beyond the arc, Mercer knocked down fewer treys away (5.9 per game) than at home (6.4) last season, but posted a higher percentage on the road (35%) than at home (33.2%).

Mercer Upcoming Schedule