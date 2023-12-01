The Georgia Bulldogs (4-3) play the Mercer Bears (2-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

Mercer vs. Georgia Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia
  • TV: SEC Network+

Mercer Stats Insights

  • The Bears have shot at a 43.3% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 40.4% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.
  • Mercer has put together a 2-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 40.4% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bears rank 252nd.
  • The Bears' 64.8 points per game are 6.3 fewer points than the 71.1 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

Mercer Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Mercer scored 72.5 points per game last season. Away, it scored 66.9.
  • The Bears allowed fewer points at home (65 per game) than on the road (70.9) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, Mercer knocked down fewer treys away (5.9 per game) than at home (6.4) last season, but posted a higher percentage on the road (35%) than at home (33.2%).

Mercer Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 @ Alabama L 98-67 Coleman Coliseum
11/24/2023 Tennessee State W 60-59 Raider Arena
11/25/2023 Western Michigan L 72-66 Raider Arena
12/1/2023 @ Georgia - Stegeman Coliseum
12/6/2023 South Alabama - Hawkins Arena
12/9/2023 Georgia State - Hawkins Arena

