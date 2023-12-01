The Georgia Bulldogs (4-3) are double-digit, 15.5-point favorites against the Mercer Bears (2-4) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on SEC Network+. The matchup's point total is 138.5.

Mercer vs. Georgia Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Venue: Stegeman Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Georgia -15.5 138.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bears Betting Records & Stats

Mercer has combined with its opponent to score more than 138.5 points only twice this season.

Mercer's games this season have had an average of 137.3 points, 1.2 fewer points than this game's total.

Mercer are 1-4-0 against the spread this season.

Mercer has split the two match ups it has played as underdogs this season.

The Bears have played as an underdog of +1000 or more once this season and lost that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Mercer has a 9.1% chance of walking away with the win.

Mercer vs. Georgia Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Georgia 3 60% 70.4 135.2 71.1 143.6 151.5 Mercer 2 40% 64.8 135.2 72.5 143.6 137.5

Additional Mercer Insights & Trends

The Bears score an average of 64.8 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 71.1 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

Mercer vs. Georgia Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 15.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Georgia 3-2-0 0-1 2-3-0 Mercer 1-4-0 0-1 3-2-0

Mercer vs. Georgia Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Georgia Mercer 13-4 Home Record 7-7 1-10 Away Record 4-10 5-10-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 3-8-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 70.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.5 64.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.9 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

