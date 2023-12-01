Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Meriwether County This Week
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football action in Meriwether County, Georgia is happening this week, and info on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Meriwether County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Telfair County High School at Manchester High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Manchester, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
