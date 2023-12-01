Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Mitchell County, Georgia today by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Mitchell County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Randolph Clay High School at Mitchell County High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Camilla, GA

Camilla, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Berrien High School at Pelham High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Pelham, GA

Pelham, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Westwood Schools at Sherwood Christian Academy