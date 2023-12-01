Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Muscogee County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Muscogee County, Georgia, there are attractive high school basketball games on the calendar today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Muscogee County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Shaw High School at Smiths Station High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Smiths Station, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hardaway High School at Trinity Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Dublin, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
