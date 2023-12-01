Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Randolph County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Randolph County, Georgia, there are interesting high school basketball games on the calendar today. Info on how to watch them is available below.
Randolph County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Randolph Clay High School at Mitchell County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Camilla, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
