Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Troup County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Troup County, Georgia today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Troup County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
LaGrange Academy at Fulton Science Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Alpharetta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.