Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Walker County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you live in Walker County, Georgia and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Walker County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rhea County Academy at Oakwood Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Chickamauga, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ringgold High School at Ridgeland High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Rossville, GA
- Conference: 3A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Adairsville High School at Gordon Lee High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Chickamauga, GA
- Conference: 3A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
