Should you wager on Alex Barre-Boulet to light the lamp when the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Dallas Stars face off on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.

Will Alex Barre-Boulet score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Barre-Boulet stats and insights

In four of 17 games this season, Barre-Boulet has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Stars yet this season.

Barre-Boulet has scored two goals on the power play.

He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 14.3% of them.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have conceded 60 goals in total (2.9 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 12.9 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Barre-Boulet recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:02 Home L 4-2 11/28/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:26 Away L 3-1 11/18/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 6:57 Home W 6-4 11/14/2023 Blues 0 0 0 9:57 Away L 5-0 11/11/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:56 Home L 4-0 11/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 9:56 Home L 5-3 11/7/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 11:32 Away W 5-3 11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 8:22 Away L 6-5 OT 11/4/2023 Senators 1 0 1 11:02 Away W 6-4 11/2/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:19 Away L 4-2

Lightning vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and NHL Network

TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and NHL Network

