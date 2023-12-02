Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bibb County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 3:34 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Bibb County, Georgia, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Bibb County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Glenwood School at Stratford Academy
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Macon, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
