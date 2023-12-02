How to Watch Georgia Southern vs. Jacksonville on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Jacksonville Dolphins (5-2) will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when visiting the Georgia Southern Eagles (0-7) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. This contest is at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Georgia Southern vs. Jacksonville Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Georgia Southern Stats Insights
- This season, the Eagles have a 39.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% lower than the 40.6% of shots the Dolphins' opponents have knocked down.
- Georgia Southern is 0-2 when it shoots higher than 40.6% from the field.
- The Eagles are the 348th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Dolphins rank 77th.
- The Eagles record 68.1 points per game, just 3.8 fewer points than the 71.9 the Dolphins give up.
- Georgia Southern has a 0-2 record when scoring more than 71.9 points.
Georgia Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last season, Georgia Southern averaged 3.2 more points per game (70.8) than it did in away games (67.6).
- Defensively the Eagles were better in home games last year, surrendering 62.2 points per game, compared to 73.2 in away games.
- When playing at home, Georgia Southern drained 0.6 more treys per game (6.6) than on the road (6). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (31.5%) compared to in away games (31%).
Georgia Southern Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|@ East Carolina
|L 82-64
|Minges Coliseum
|11/21/2023
|Northeastern
|L 93-76
|Minges Coliseum
|11/28/2023
|@ Michigan State
|L 86-55
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|12/2/2023
|Jacksonville
|-
|W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
|12/9/2023
|@ North Florida
|-
|UNF Arena
|12/12/2023
|@ Tennessee
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
