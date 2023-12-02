Saturday's game features the Georgia State Panthers (3-3) and the Kennesaw State Owls (4-3) matching up at KSU Convocation Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 87-75 win for heavily favored Georgia State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on December 2.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Georgia State vs. Kennesaw State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Kennesaw, Georgia Venue: KSU Convocation Center

Georgia State vs. Kennesaw State Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia State 87, Kennesaw State 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Georgia State vs. Kennesaw State

Computer Predicted Spread: Georgia State (-11.9)

Georgia State (-11.9) Computer Predicted Total: 162.2

Kennesaw State's record against the spread so far this season is 2-3-0, while Georgia State's is 4-2-0. The Owls have hit the over in five games, while Panthers games have gone over four times.

Georgia State Performance Insights

The Panthers score 77.7 points per game (125th in college basketball) and concede 76.8 (297th in college basketball) for a +5 scoring differential overall.

The 32.8 rebounds per game Georgia State accumulates rank 199th in college basketball, 2.0 more than the 30.8 its opponents collect.

Georgia State makes 6.2 three-pointers per game (273rd in college basketball) at a 29.8% rate (290th in college basketball), compared to the 5.0 per game its opponents make, at a 27.5% rate.

Georgia State has come up on top in the turnover battle by 1.8 per game, committing 9.7 (41st in college basketball) while forcing 11.5 (236th in college basketball).

