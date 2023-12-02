Georgia State vs. Kennesaw State December 2 Tickets & Start Time
The Kennesaw State Owls (2-1) play the Georgia State Panthers (1-2) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Georgia State vs. Kennesaw State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Georgia State Top Players (2022-23)
- Dwon Odom: 13.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Ja'Heim Hudson: 10.1 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jamaine Mann: 10.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Brenden Tucker: 12.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Evan Johnson: 9.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Kennesaw State Top Players (2022-23)
- Terrell Burden: 13.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Chris Youngblood: 14.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Demond Robinson: 11.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Brandon Stroud: 9.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Spencer Rodgers: 6.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
Georgia State vs. Kennesaw State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Kennesaw State Rank
|Kennesaw State AVG
|Georgia State AVG
|Georgia State Rank
|95th
|75.0
|Points Scored
|66.7
|308th
|141st
|69.0
|Points Allowed
|69.4
|153rd
|192nd
|31.5
|Rebounds
|31.4
|201st
|266th
|7.6
|Off. Rebounds
|9.4
|96th
|85th
|8.2
|3pt Made
|5.3
|342nd
|88th
|14.3
|Assists
|11.1
|324th
|200th
|12.0
|Turnovers
|12.2
|217th
