The No. 7 Duke Blue Devils (5-2, 0-0 ACC) are traveling to face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-2, 0-0 ACC) for a contest between ACC foes at Hank McCamish Pavilion, starting at 2:15 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Georgia Tech vs. Duke Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia TV: The CW

Georgia Tech Stats Insights

The Yellow Jackets have shot at a 39.4% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points less than the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Blue Devils have averaged.

This season, Georgia Tech has a 2-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 41.5% from the field.

The Blue Devils are the rebounding team in the nation, the Yellow Jackets rank 31st.

The Yellow Jackets' 72.8 points per game are 6.4 more points than the 66.4 the Blue Devils allow to opponents.

Georgia Tech is 3-1 when it scores more than 66.4 points.

Georgia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Georgia Tech averaged 72.7 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 66.6.

The Yellow Jackets allowed 69 points per game at home last season, and 71.8 away.

Georgia Tech drained fewer 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than on the road (8.4) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.5%) than on the road (33.9%).

Georgia Tech Upcoming Schedule