The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-2, 0-0 ACC) face a fellow ACC opponent, the Duke Blue Devils (5-2, 0-0 ACC), on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Hank McCamish Pavilion. It tips at 2:15 PM ET on The CW.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Duke vs. Georgia Tech matchup.

Georgia Tech vs. Duke Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET
  • Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia
  • How to Watch on TV: The CW

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Georgia Tech vs. Duke Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Duke Moneyline Georgia Tech Moneyline
BetMGM Duke (-12.5) 148.5 -800 +500 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Duke (-12.5) 150.5 -900 +590 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Georgia Tech vs. Duke Betting Trends

  • Georgia Tech has covered twice in five games with a spread this season.
  • Duke has won two games against the spread this season.
  • So far this season, four out of the Blue Devils' six games have hit the over.

Georgia Tech Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +50000
  • Georgia Tech ranks 80th in the country in terms of national championship odds (+50000). However, our computer rankings are significantly less optimistic, ranking the team 146th, a difference of 66 spots.
  • Georgia Tech's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.