Saturday's game features the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils (5-2, 0-0 ACC) and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-2, 0-0 ACC) clashing at Hank McCamish Pavilion (on December 2) at 2:15 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 78-70 win for Duke.

The matchup has no set line.

Georgia Tech vs. Duke Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: The CW

The CW Where: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Hank McCamish Pavilion

Georgia Tech vs. Duke Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 78, Georgia Tech 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Georgia Tech vs. Duke

Computer Predicted Spread: Duke (-7.7)

Duke (-7.7) Computer Predicted Total: 147.9

Georgia Tech is 2-3-0 against the spread, while Duke's ATS record this season is 2-4-0. The Yellow Jackets are 2-3-0 and the Blue Devils are 4-2-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Georgia Tech Performance Insights

The Yellow Jackets average 72.8 points per game (225th in college basketball) while allowing 73.8 per outing (236th in college basketball). They have a -5 scoring differential overall.

Georgia Tech ranks 85th in the country at 35.8 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 34.8 its opponents average.

Georgia Tech connects on 7.2 three-pointers per game (208th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.0 on average.

The Yellow Jackets rank 285th in college basketball with 88.0 points scored per 100 possessions, and 177th in college basketball defensively with 89.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Georgia Tech forces 11.4 turnovers per game (244th in college basketball) while committing 11.0 (114th in college basketball play).

