Saturday's ACC schedule includes the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-1, 0-0 ACC) facing the Duke Blue Devils (3-1, 0-0 ACC) at 2:15 PM ET on The CW.

Georgia Tech vs. Duke Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: The CW

Georgia Tech Top Players (2022-23)

Javon Franklin: 9.7 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.6 BLK

9.7 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.6 BLK Miles Kelly: 14.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Kyle Sturdivant: 8.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Deivon Smith: 8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Dabbo Coleman: 9.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Duke Top Players (2022-23)

Kyle Filipowski: 15.1 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

15.1 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK Jeremy Roach: 13.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

13.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Tyrese Proctor: 9.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Dereck Lively II: 5.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.4 BLK

5.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.4 BLK Mark Mitchell: 9.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Georgia Tech vs. Duke Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Georgia Tech Rank Georgia Tech AVG Duke AVG Duke Rank 221st 69.7 Points Scored 72 169th 202nd 70.8 Points Allowed 63.6 30th 163rd 32 Rebounds 35.6 20th 133rd 9 Off. Rebounds 10.7 25th 125th 7.8 3pt Made 6.8 237th 105th 14 Assists 14.6 70th 24th 10 Turnovers 11.5 142nd

