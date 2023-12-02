The SEC Championship Game is between the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (12-0) and the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (11-1) on December 2, 2023, starting at 4:00 PM ET, airing on CBS.

Georgia has been surging on both sides of the ball, ranking eighth-best in scoring offense (39.6 points per game) and sixth-best in scoring defense (15.8 points allowed per game). Alabama has been thriving on the defensive side of the ball, allowing just 312.7 total yards per game (16th-best). On offense, it ranks 49th by putting up 409.1 total yards per game.

Here we will go deep into the specifics about this contest, including how to watch on CBS.

Georgia vs. Alabama Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

CBS

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Georgia vs. Alabama Key Statistics

Georgia Alabama 496.8 (8th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 409.1 (49th) 294.3 (9th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 312.7 (16th) 185.5 (30th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 177.6 (46th) 311.3 (8th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 231.5 (58th) 13 (25th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (10th) 12 (114th) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (56th)

Georgia Stats Leaders

Carson Beck has compiled 3,500 yards (291.7 ypg) on 268-of-370 passing with 22 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 129 rushing yards (10.8 ypg) on 50 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Daijun Edwards has 780 rushing yards on 148 carries with 11 touchdowns.

This season, Kendall Milton has carried the ball 99 times for 644 yards (53.7 per game) and 10 touchdowns.

Brock Bowers' leads his squad with 660 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 51 catches (out of 65 targets) and scored six touchdowns.

Dominic Lovett has caught 49 passes while averaging 46 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has a total of 472 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 29 passes and scoring four touchdowns.

Alabama Stats Leaders

Jalen Milroe has compiled 2,526 yards (210.5 yards per game) while completing 66.4% of his passes and recording 21 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season. He's also run for 439 yards with 12 touchdowns.

Jase McClellan is his team's leading rusher with 166 carries for 803 yards, or 66.9 per game. He's found paydirt six times on the ground, as well.

Roydell Williams has been given 94 carries and totaled 497 yards with four touchdowns.

Jermaine Burton leads his squad with 749 receiving yards on 33 catches with seven touchdowns.

Isaiah Bond has caught 39 passes and compiled 542 receiving yards (45.2 per game) with four touchdowns.

Amari Niblack's 31 targets have resulted in 18 grabs for 304 yards and four touchdowns.

