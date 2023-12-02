Georgia vs. Alabama: SEC Championship, spread, over/under and promo codes – December 2
In this year's SEC Championship Game, the Georgia Bulldogs are the favorites, but by less than a touchdown (-5.5) over the Alabama Crimson Tide. Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia will host the matchup on December 2, 2023, starting at 4:00 PM ET on CBS. The over/under in this contest is 55.5 points.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia vs. Alabama matchup in this article.
Georgia vs. Alabama Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Georgia vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Georgia Moneyline
|Alabama Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Georgia (-5.5)
|55.5
|-225
|+180
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Georgia (-5.5)
|54.5
|-230
|+188
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 14 Odds
Georgia vs. Alabama Betting Trends
- Georgia has put together a 4-8-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Bulldogs have covered the spread four times this season (4-8 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.
- Alabama has compiled a 7-4-0 record against the spread this year.
Georgia 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+210
|Bet $100 to win $210
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.