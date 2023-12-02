In this year's SEC Championship Game, the Georgia Bulldogs are the favorites, but by less than a touchdown (-5.5) over the Alabama Crimson Tide. Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia will host the matchup on December 2, 2023, starting at 4:00 PM ET on CBS. The over/under in this contest is 55.5 points.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia vs. Alabama matchup in this article.

Georgia vs. Alabama Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

City: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Georgia vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Georgia vs. Alabama Betting Trends

Georgia has put together a 4-8-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread four times this season (4-8 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.

Alabama has compiled a 7-4-0 record against the spread this year.

Georgia 2023 Futures Odds

