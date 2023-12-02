Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Gordon County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 5:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is happening today in Gordon County, Georgia, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Gordon County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Calhoun High School at Harrison High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Kennesaw, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Savannah High School at Calhoun High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Calhoun, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.