How to Watch the Hawks vs. Bucks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Bucks (13-6) will attempt to extend a seven-game home win streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (9-9) on December 2, 2023 at Fiserv Forum.
Hawks vs. Bucks Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Hawks vs Bucks Additional Info
Hawks Stats Insights
- The Hawks' 47.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Bucks have given up to their opponents (47%).
- Atlanta has put together an 8-3 straight-up record in games it shoots above 47% from the field.
- The Bucks are the 27th best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank third.
- The Hawks average 5.4 more points per game (123.3) than the Bucks allow (117.9).
- Atlanta is 9-2 when it scores more than 117.9 points.
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- The Hawks put up 126.9 points per game at home, 6.5 more than on the road (120.4). On defense they concede 127.6 per game, 9.6 more than away (118).
- This season the Hawks are picking up more assists at home (26.1 per game) than on the road (25).
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jalen Johnson
|Out
|Wrist
|Mouhamed Gueye
|Out
|Back
|Kobe Bufkin
|Out
|Thumb
