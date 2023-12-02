The Milwaukee Bucks (13-6) and the Atlanta Hawks (9-9) are set to play on Saturday at Fiserv Forum, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET. When these two teams hit the court, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Dejounte Murray are two players to watch.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Bucks

Game Day: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI, BSSE

Hawks' Last Game

On Thursday, in their most recent game, the Hawks defeated the Spurs 137-135. With 45 points, Trae Young was their leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trae Young 45 4 14 2 0 2 Dejounte Murray 24 3 2 5 0 2 Bogdan Bogdanovic 14 2 3 2 0 2

Hawks vs Bucks Additional Info

Hawks Players to Watch

Young's averages for the season are 26.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 10.6 assists, making 40.4% of his shots from the floor and 35.0% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 triples per contest.

Murray gives 19.8 points, 4.2 boards and 5.2 assists per game, plus 1.8 steals (fourth in league) and 0.3 blocks.

Clint Capela's numbers for the season are 10.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, making 59.3% of his shots from the field (10th in NBA).

Bogdan Bogdanovic's averages for the season are 15.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists, making 46.2% of his shots from the floor and 39.4% from 3-point range, with 3.1 treys per game.

The Hawks receive 14.4 points per game from De'Andre Hunter, plus 4.3 boards and 1.4 assists.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trae Young 26.2 2.6 9.9 1.4 0.0 3.3 Dejounte Murray 18.3 4.0 4.9 2.3 0.2 2.2 Clint Capela 11.1 9.1 0.8 0.9 1.8 0.0 Bogdan Bogdanovic 18.3 3.5 1.8 1.2 0.3 3.6 Saddiq Bey 13.1 5.8 1.3 1.3 0.1 1.7

