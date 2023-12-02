How to Watch Kennesaw State vs. Georgia State on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kennesaw State Owls (4-3) hope to build on a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Georgia State Panthers (3-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.
Kennesaw State vs. Georgia State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Kennesaw State Stats Insights
- The Owls make 41.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points lower than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (44.9%).
- The Owls are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers sit at 200th.
- The 86.3 points per game the Owls put up are 9.5 more points than the Panthers allow (76.8).
- Kennesaw State has a 4-2 record when putting up more than 76.8 points.
Kennesaw State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Kennesaw State posted 80.4 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 71.2 points per game away from home, a difference of 9.2 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Owls allowed 65.7 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 71.2.
- When it comes to total three-pointers made, Kennesaw State performed better when playing at home last year, averaging 8.4 per game, compared to 7.9 in road games. Meanwhile, it produced a 35.5% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 37.7% clip in road games.
Kennesaw State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|Northeastern
|W 79-77
|Minges Coliseum
|11/21/2023
|@ East Carolina
|L 85-84
|Minges Coliseum
|11/26/2023
|@ Florida International
|L 91-84
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|12/2/2023
|Georgia State
|-
|KSU Convocation Center
|12/5/2023
|UNC Asheville
|-
|KSU Convocation Center
|12/9/2023
|@ South Carolina Upstate
|-
|G.B. Hodge Center
