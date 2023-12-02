Saturday's contest that pits the Georgia State Panthers (3-3) against the Kennesaw State Owls (4-3) at KSU Convocation Center should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 87-75 in favor of Georgia State, who is a heavy favorite according to our model. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on December 2.

The matchup has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Kennesaw State vs. Georgia State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Kennesaw, Georgia

Kennesaw, Georgia Venue: KSU Convocation Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Kennesaw State vs. Georgia State Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia State 87, Kennesaw State 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Kennesaw State vs. Georgia State

Computer Predicted Spread: Georgia State (-11.9)

Georgia State (-11.9) Computer Predicted Total: 162.2

Kennesaw State has gone 2-3-0 against the spread, while Georgia State's ATS record this season is 4-2-0. The Owls have a 5-0-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Panthers have a record of 4-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Kennesaw State Performance Insights

The Owls outscore opponents by 9.2 points per game (scoring 86.3 points per game to rank 22nd in college basketball while allowing 77.1 per outing to rank 302nd in college basketball) and have a +64 scoring differential overall.

Kennesaw State prevails in the rebound battle by an average of three boards. It is collecting 40.9 rebounds per game (10th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 37.9 per contest.

Kennesaw State connects on 9.6 three-pointers per game (36th in college basketball), 3.2 more than its opponents (6.4). It is shooting 29.3% from deep (303rd in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 26.9%.

The Owls average 93.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (214th in college basketball), and give up 83.2 points per 100 possessions (63rd in college basketball).

Kennesaw State has committed 3.1 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 12.6 (224th in college basketball play) while forcing 15.7 (23rd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.