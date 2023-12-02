The Kennesaw State Owls (4-3) host the Georgia State Panthers (3-3) after winning three straight home games. The Owls are favored by only 2.5 points in the contest, which tips at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The matchup has an over/under set at 161.5 points.

Kennesaw State vs. Georgia State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Kennesaw, Georgia Venue: KSU Convocation Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kennesaw State -2.5 161.5

Kennesaw State Betting Records & Stats

Kennesaw State's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 161.5 points three times.

The average total in Kennesaw State's matchups this year is 163.4, 1.9 more points than this game's over/under.

The Owls have covered the spread twice in five opportunities this season.

Kennesaw State won the only game it has played as the favorite this season.

The Owls have played as a favorite of -140 or more once this season and won that game.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Kennesaw State has a 58.3% chance to win.

Kennesaw State vs. Georgia State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 161.5 % of Games Over 161.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kennesaw State 3 60% 86.3 164 77.1 153.9 154.3 Georgia State 3 50% 77.7 164 76.8 153.9 148

Additional Kennesaw State Insights & Trends

The 86.3 points per game the Owls score are 9.5 more points than the Panthers allow (76.8).

When Kennesaw State totals more than 76.8 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

Kennesaw State vs. Georgia State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kennesaw State 2-3-0 0-1 5-0-0 Georgia State 4-2-0 1-1 4-2-0

Kennesaw State vs. Georgia State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Kennesaw State Georgia State 15-1 Home Record 10-9 10-6 Away Record 0-11 8-4-0 Home ATS Record 4-11-0 11-4-0 Away ATS Record 1-9-0 80.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.1 71.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.7 10-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

