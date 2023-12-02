As they gear up to play the Dallas Stars (13-5-3) on Saturday, December 2 at American Airlines Center, with the puck dropping at 2:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning (10-9-5) have just one player currently listed on the injury report.

Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Conor Sheary LW Out Upper Body

Dallas Stars Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jerad Rosburg D Out Undisclosed

Lightning vs. Stars Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and NHL Network

TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and NHL Network

Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Arena: American Airlines Center

Lightning Season Insights

The Lightning are second in the NHL in scoring (82 goals, 3.4 per game).

Tampa Bay has given up 85 total goals this season (3.5 per game), ranking 31st in the NHL.

Their -3 goal differential is 20th in the league.

Stars Season Insights

Dallas' 70 total goals (3.3 per game) make it the 13th-ranked scoring team in the league.

Its +10 goal differential is the 10th-best in the league.

Lightning vs. Stars Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-155) Lightning (+125) 6

