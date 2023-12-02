The Dallas Stars will host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, December 2, with the Lightning having lost three consecutive games.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Lightning vs Stars Additional Info

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning have conceded 85 total goals this season (3.5 per game), 31st in the NHL.

With 82 goals (3.4 per game), the Lightning have the NHL's second-best offense.

In their last 10 games, the Lightning are 4-5-1 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Lightning have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 29 goals during that span.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nikita Kucherov 23 15 24 39 28 16 0% Brayden Point 24 12 18 30 10 7 44.6% Victor Hedman 24 4 20 24 16 5 - Steven Stamkos 22 10 14 24 9 3 50.3% Brandon Hagel 24 10 13 23 13 7 45.5%

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have allowed 60 total goals (2.9 per game), ranking eighth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Stars' 70 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In their last 10 matchups, the Stars are 6-2-2 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Stars have given up 30 goals (three per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.9 goals-per-game average (39 total) during that time.

Stars Key Players