Lightning vs. Stars: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 3:46 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Dallas Stars (13-5-3) host the Tampa Bay Lightning (10-9-5), who have lost three straight, on Saturday, December 2 at 2:00 PM ET on BSSW, BSSUN, and NHL Network.
Lightning vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and NHL Network
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Stars (-160)
|Lightning (+135)
|6
|Stars (-1.5)
Lightning Betting Insights
- The Lightning have been made an underdog 11 times this season, and won five, or 45.5%, of those games.
- Tampa Bay has played as an underdog of +135 or more one time this season and won that game.
- The implied probability of a win by the Lightning, based on the moneyline, is 42.6%.
- Tampa Bay has played 17 games this season that finished with over 6 goals.
Lightning vs Stars Additional Info
Lightning vs. Stars Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Lightning Total (Rank)
|70 (14th)
|Goals
|82 (2nd)
|60 (8th)
|Goals Allowed
|85 (31st)
|13 (22nd)
|Power Play Goals
|26 (2nd)
|8 (2nd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|11 (8th)
Lightning Advanced Stats
- Over its past 10 games, Tampa Bay went 5-5-0 versus the spread and 4-5-1 straight up.
- In its past 10 contests, Tampa Bay has hit the over three times.
- The Lightning total over the last 10 games is 0.5 goals greater than the 6 over/under given for this matchup.
- In their past 10 games, Lightning's game goal totals average 9.5 goals, 1.4 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Lightning have the NHL's second-best scoring offense (82 total goals, 3.4 per game).
- The Lightning have allowed 85 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 31st.
- They have a -3 goal differential, which ranks 19th in the league.
